Financial Advantage Inc. Invests $59,000 in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 566.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

National Health Investors Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NHI stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.63.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 195.65%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

