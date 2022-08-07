Financial Review: Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) versus Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) and Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Forte Biosciences and Aditxt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forte Biosciences N/A -44.47% -42.13% Aditxt N/A -544.33% -288.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Forte Biosciences and Aditxt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forte Biosciences 1 6 0 0 1.86 Aditxt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forte Biosciences and Aditxt’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forte Biosciences $40,000.00 450.18 -$21.71 million N/A N/A Aditxt $110,000.00 85.97 -$46.37 million N/A N/A

Forte Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aditxt.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Forte Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Aditxt shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Forte Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Aditxt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Forte Biosciences has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aditxt has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forte Biosciences beats Aditxt on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc., a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues. The company is also developing ADi products for organ transplantation, including skin grafting, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. Aditxt, Inc. has a license agreement with Loma Linda University and Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was formerly known as ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aditxt, Inc. in July 2021. Aditxt, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

