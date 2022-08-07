Firo (FIRO) Price Hits $2.86 on Major Exchanges

Firo (FIRO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Firo has a total market capitalization of $32.49 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can now be purchased for $2.86 or 0.00012263 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Firo has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,324.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.73 or 0.07368669 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00164350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.91 or 0.00265412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00719961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.64 or 0.00615838 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005727 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,358,219 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Firo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

