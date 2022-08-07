First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Holdings Decreased by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,424 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 2.5% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned 0.17% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMB. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 718.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 833,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 731,977 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 129,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 49,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 21,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $57.64.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

