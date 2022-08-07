First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,037 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $643,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $1,198,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 79,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $10,661,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $44.52 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

