First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15,253.0% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,875,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,168 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,489,000 after buying an additional 3,572,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,756,000 after buying an additional 2,591,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,459,000 after buying an additional 1,276,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,698,000 after buying an additional 1,273,950 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $44.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

