First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $47.94

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.94 and traded as high as $51.27. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $50.71, with a volume of 11,159 shares trading hands.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.26.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
