First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $47.94

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.94 and traded as high as $51.27. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $50.71, with a volume of 11,159 shares trading hands.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.26.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 2,793.4% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter.

