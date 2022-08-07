Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

FLEX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus raised Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. Flex has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 3.40%. Flex’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $97,096.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,002.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $97,096.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,002.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 55,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $972,569.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,010,453.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,237 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,019. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flex

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 28,903 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Flex by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Flex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,766,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,768,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Flex by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 318,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 97,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.