Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 97,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 59,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.