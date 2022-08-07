Forsta AP Fonden Has $11.27 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 82,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Shares of F stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

