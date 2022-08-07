Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.61 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $796,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $441,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,871 shares of company stock valued at $62,238,873. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.1 %

MTD opened at $1,347.72 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,082.78 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,215.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,309.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,298.25.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

