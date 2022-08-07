Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.94 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after buying an additional 3,588,933 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,903 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 164.7% during the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,366,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,563,000 after purchasing an additional 850,300 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

