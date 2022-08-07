Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Ecolab by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.12.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.