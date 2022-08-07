Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 236,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,743,000 after acquiring an additional 43,209 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 978,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,243,000 after acquiring an additional 73,070 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE A opened at $133.61 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

