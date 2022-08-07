Forsta AP Fonden Sells 1,400 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,605,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,125,000 after purchasing an additional 170,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $198.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $370,526.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,092,081.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $370,526.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,092,081.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,545 shares of company stock worth $31,474,227. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

