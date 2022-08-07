Forsta AP Fonden Sells 6,900 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,423,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.04. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.57, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

