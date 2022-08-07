Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. Fox Factory also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.30 EPS.

Fox Factory Stock Up 12.2 %

NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $11.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.05. 663,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average of $96.67. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $190.29.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 23.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FOXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 167.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.