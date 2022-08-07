Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.13 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of FOXF traded up $11.57 on Friday, reaching $106.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,988. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average of $96.40.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $946,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $896,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

