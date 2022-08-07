Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.13 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.
Several research firms have issued reports on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.
Shares of FOXF traded up $11.57 on Friday, reaching $106.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,988. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average of $96.40.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $946,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $896,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
