Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Franchise Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.00 EPS.

Franchise Group Price Performance

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,146. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Franchise Group has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Franchise Group

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,864,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,422,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franchise Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Franchise Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 101.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 50,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 62.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

