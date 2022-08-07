Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.23.
NASDAQ FRSH opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of -0.60. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Freshworks by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
