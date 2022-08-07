FS KKR Capital (FSK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.52 million. On average, analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group cut their price target on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at $112,010.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,615. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 41.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.