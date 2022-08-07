fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06, reports. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. The company had revenue of $221.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. fuboTV updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

fuboTV Stock Up 16.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a market cap of $642.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.49.

Insider Activity at fuboTV

In related news, CEO David Gandler acquired 46,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,240.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $27,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in fuboTV by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,922,000 after acquiring an additional 937,157 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in fuboTV by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,632,000 after acquiring an additional 723,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in fuboTV by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,454,000 after acquiring an additional 454,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in fuboTV by 95.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 828,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 405,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.03.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

