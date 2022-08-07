Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues Earnings Results

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fulgent Genetics updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$6.00 EPS.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 6.1 %

FLGT stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.86. 417,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,294. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average is $58.26. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.47. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $47.34 and a 52-week high of $112.00.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,439.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $171,530. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth $294,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.