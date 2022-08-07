Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues Earnings Results

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fulgent Genetics updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$6.00 EPS.
Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 6.1 %
FLGT stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.86. 417,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,294. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average is $58.26. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.47. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $47.34 and a 52-week high of $112.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,439.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $171,530. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FLGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
About Fulgent Genetics
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
