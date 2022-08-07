Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.00 million-$665.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.60 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 6.1 %

FLGT traded down $3.88 on Friday, hitting $59.86. 417,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,294. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.47. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $112.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 34.00%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Further Reading

