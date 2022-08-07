Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.00 million-$665.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.60 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th.
FLGT traded down $3.88 on Friday, hitting $59.86. 417,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,294. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.47. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $112.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26.
In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
