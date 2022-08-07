Fusion Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. Fusion has a market cap of $19.77 million and $678,977.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,184.28 or 0.99925939 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 72,317,918 coins. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org.

Buying and Selling Fusion

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

