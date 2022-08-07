FY2022 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Raised by Analyst

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boralex in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.
Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$176.80 million.
Boralex Stock Performance
Shares of BLX opened at C$49.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.24. The company has a market cap of C$5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$30.04 and a 1 year high of C$49.72.
Boralex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 212.90%.
About Boralex
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.
