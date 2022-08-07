FY2022 EPS Estimates for OneSpan Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of OneSpan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for OneSpan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altai Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,386,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,472,000 after buying an additional 976,834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in OneSpan by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,254,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after buying an additional 196,503 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,917,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in OneSpan by 37.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 596,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 163,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
OneSpan Company Profile
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
