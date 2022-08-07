FY2022 EPS Estimates for OneSpan Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of OneSpan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for OneSpan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

OneSpan Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $10.88 on Friday. OneSpan has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.42 million, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altai Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,386,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,472,000 after buying an additional 976,834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in OneSpan by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,254,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after buying an additional 196,503 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,917,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in OneSpan by 37.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 596,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 163,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.