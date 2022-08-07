FY2022 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Cut by Analyst

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Woodward in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WWD. Cowen reduced their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

WWD opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.48. Woodward has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Woodward by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,759,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,746,000 after acquiring an additional 153,721 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,445,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,025,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,212,000 after acquiring an additional 85,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.46 per share, with a total value of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,706. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Donovan purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.46 per share, with a total value of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,706. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $237,861. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

