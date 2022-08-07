GamyFi Platform Market Cap Achieves $48,713.67 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. GamyFi Platform has a total market capitalization of $48,713.67 and $119,794.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.85 or 0.00648725 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014469 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

