Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $345.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Gartner from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $321.67.

IT stock opened at $295.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gartner has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gartner will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,783.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,188,596 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 93,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

