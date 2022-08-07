General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Lowered to $87.00 at UBS Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $113.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.21.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $74.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.01. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

