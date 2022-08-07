Genpact (NYSE:G) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.68-$2.74 EPS.
Genpact Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:G opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. Genpact has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Genpact Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on G shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.
About Genpact
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
See Also
