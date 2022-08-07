Genpact (NYSE:G) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.68-$2.74 EPS.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. Genpact has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,894,000 after purchasing an additional 152,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 907,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,501,000 after purchasing an additional 43,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on G shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.