George Weston (TSE:WN) Given New C$197.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$197.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WN. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on George Weston from C$177.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

George Weston Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WN stock opened at C$151.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$151.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$150.31. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$128.11 and a 12-month high of C$162.51. The firm has a market cap of C$21.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.57.

George Weston Increases Dividend

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.41 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that George Weston will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. George Weston’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at George Weston

In other George Weston news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 7,300 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.79, for a total transaction of C$1,056,956.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,510,414.90.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

