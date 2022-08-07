GET Protocol (GET) Price Hits $1.71 on Major Exchanges

GET Protocol (GET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00007362 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 0% higher against the dollar. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.49 million and approximately $38,892.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,246.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00132654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00034307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00066613 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.