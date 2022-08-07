Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10 EPS.

Globus Medical Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of GMED traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.93. 1,711,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,262. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMED. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $205,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $293,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $376,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

