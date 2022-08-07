Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,059,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,761,000 after buying an additional 2,182,543 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,151,000 after purchasing an additional 119,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,608,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,047,000 after purchasing an additional 207,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,852,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,688,000 after purchasing an additional 316,232 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,744,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,411,000 after buying an additional 99,418 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $81.95 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $72.19 and a 1 year high of $95.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.80.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.