Golem (GLM) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Golem (GLM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Golem has a market capitalization of $268.31 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,998.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004202 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00131785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00033761 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00067095 BTC.

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golem is golem.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

