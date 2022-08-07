Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Green Dot updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.35-$2.49 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.35-2.49 EPS.

Green Dot Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of GDOT traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. 1,492,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,538. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Green Dot

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,714 shares of company stock worth $220,024 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Green Dot by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 58,431 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Green Dot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 92,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 88,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.