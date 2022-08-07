Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Green Dot updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.35-$2.49 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.35-2.49 EPS.
Green Dot Stock Down 13.4 %
Shares of GDOT traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. 1,492,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,538. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.95.
Insider Transactions at Green Dot
In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,714 shares of company stock worth $220,024 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
