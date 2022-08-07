Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Green Dot also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.35-2.49 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.80.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.52. 1,492,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,538. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $54.90.

Insider Activity

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,714 shares of company stock worth $220,024. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Green Dot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 92,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.