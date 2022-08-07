Grid+ Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (GRID) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 57.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $22.38 million and approximately $23.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,109.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004354 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00132710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00066788 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grid+

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

