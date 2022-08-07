Grin Trading Up 19.4% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. Grin has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and approximately $99,962.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,078.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.41 or 0.07346231 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00164543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00265129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.58 or 0.00734795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.92 or 0.00610603 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005717 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

