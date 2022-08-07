Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 634.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.
Gritstone bio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GRTS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,962. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. Gritstone bio has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $14.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRTS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 22,727.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gritstone bio Company Profile
Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.
