Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 634.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Gritstone bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,962. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. Gritstone bio has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $14.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRTS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 22,727.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Gritstone bio from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

(Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

