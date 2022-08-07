GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $65.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GXO. Barclays reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.12.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $48.07 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.78.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,202,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after buying an additional 62,464 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

