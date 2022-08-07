Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1268 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Halfords Group Stock Performance

Shares of Halfords Group stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. Halfords Group has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $4.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Liberum Capital cut Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

