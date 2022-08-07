Hamster Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $244,312.00 (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded 52.1% higher against the US dollar. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and approximately $244,312.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.00633518 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002255 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015052 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hamster Coin Profile
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
Hamster Coin Trading
