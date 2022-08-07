Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

NYSE HASI traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $40.00. 1,323,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,345. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.46. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 261,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 73.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after acquiring an additional 225,136 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after acquiring an additional 86,269 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HASI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.