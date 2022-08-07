Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.35

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.35 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 11.05 ($0.14). Harvest Minerals shares last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.14), with a volume of 709,320 shares changing hands.

Harvest Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £20.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.75, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.57.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project comprising three exploration licenses covering an area of 5,908.67 hectares located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.