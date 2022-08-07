HashCoin (HSC) Achieves Market Cap of $126,489.40

HashCoin (HSC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One HashCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HashCoin has a total market cap of $126,489.40 and $12,389.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HashCoin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,230.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004331 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00132620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00034351 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00066187 BTC.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HashCoin is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

