HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.

HBT Financial has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

HBT Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $18.27 on Friday. HBT Financial has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $526.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $42.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 877,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in HBT Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HBT Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HBT Financial by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HBT Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

