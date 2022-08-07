HCI Group (HCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $127.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect HCI Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCI Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:HCI opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.80 and a 200 day moving average of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.36 million, a P/E ratio of -189.92 and a beta of 0.69. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $139.80.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently -421.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at HCI Group

In other HCI Group news, Director Susan Watts bought 500 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.37 per share, with a total value of $31,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,700.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in HCI Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HCI Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HCI Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Articles

